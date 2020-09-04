Mikey 23 Foundation partners with CATA, expands to new space

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– A Lansing nonprofit will expand their each even further thanks to a new partnership with the city’s public transportation agency.

Five years after his son’s tragic death, Michael McKissic is still finding new ways to honor his legacy.

This time, it’s through a partnership between the Mikey 23 Foundation and Lansing’s CATA bus system to build new benches for the city’s bus stops, with a hidden bonus.

“We’re gonna have the Mikey logo on it,” McKissic says. “Somewhere we’d like to have his picture too, but we’re gonna have his logo on it. And underneath it we’re going to have a small pantry. Under in the pantry we’ll have canned goods and certain clothing items for individuals, for the homeless.”

Those benches, along with kitchen cabinets and doors, will be made by young people in part of a building donated by the Gillespie Group across from the CATA hub. CATA president Bradley Funkhouser says he was thrilled to partner with the foundation and to help invest in Lansing’s youngest creators.

“These are the next generation of Lansing leaders that we’re training right now to do these jobs; the next architect, social worker, bus driver,” he says. “We need them not only skilled but we need them to stay here and be excited about Lansing.”

As the family continues to search for answers and closure, McKissic says he’s happy the foundation will continue to change lives in michigan’s capital.