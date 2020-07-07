Milford Man hit by truck and killed after car breaks down on US-23, Livingston Sheriffs report

Livingston County, Mich. — A 41-year-old Milford resident was struck and killed by a truck on US-23 south of Clyde Road in Hartland Township after his car broke down today.

Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a semi-tractor and trailer incident involving the 41-year-old Milford individual at 11:26 a.m.

The investigation revealed that the pedestrian exited his vehicle and was struck by a 2005 Kenworth semi-tractor and trailer in the southbound lane of travel.

The Milford individual was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County EMS.

The driver of the Kenworth semi-tractor was uninjured. Southbound US-23 was closed for approximately four hours during the investigation.

Speed and alcohol use do not appear to be a factor in this crash. The incident remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies were assisted on the scene by Hartland Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and Livingston County Ambulance.