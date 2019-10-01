Millennials more likely to be victims of fraud than adults over 40

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - Michigan residents that reduce their energy use can cut utility bills and reduce pollution.

National Energy Efficiency Day is Wednesday and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has tips to help residents be more energy efficient.

“Whether it’s weather stripping at home or replacing less-efficient machinery at work, energy efficiency benefits everyone by reducing demand for energy, which leads to lower bills,” EGLE Director Liesl Clark said in a written statement.

A simple way to save is making sure HVAC systems are running efficiently instead of space heating in homes and businesses.

Taking the extra step to replace electronic appliances with Energy Star-rated products saves the average household almost $500 a year.

Reach out to your energy provider to see if you qualify for a rebate for making energy efficiency improvements to your home or business.

An energy audit of your home or business can show you where small investments can have a big impact on lowering energy use, and most utilities offer assessments for free.

Replacing light bulbs with light-emitting diode (LED) versions will cut energy use and lower bills.

Kids of all ages can learn energy-saving habits like turning off electronics when they aren't using them. With energy efficiency, the power is yours.