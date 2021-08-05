Million dollar Powerball ticket sold in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)– Michigan’s next millionaire could live in Lansing after a winning ticket from Wednesday’s drawing was sold at the Quality Dairy, located at 5010 Dunckel.

A lucky player matched the five white balls drawn 05-21-32-36-58 in Wednesday’s drawing to win a $1 million prize.

The owner of the lucky ticket should contact the Michigan Lottery Public Relations Division at (517) 373-1237 to schedule an appointment to collect their big prize. The prize must be claimed at the Lottery’s headquarters in Lansing.

Tickets for Powerball are valid for one year from the drawing date.

The Powerball drawing takes place at 10:59 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday, you can watch it live online at: http://www.powerball.com.