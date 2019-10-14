Millions of gallons of overflow sewage dumped into local rivers

LANSING (WLNS) – The heavy rains that soaked the area last week caused about 11 million gallons of sewage to overflow into the Grand and Red Cedar Rivers.

Of that amount, more than 10 million gallons went into the Grand River.

Just under one-half million gallons poured into the Red Cedar River.

6 News is told this is the second flow of sewage and storm water to go into the rivers this month.

About 25 million gallons of sewage and storm water flowed into the Grand River and nearly 2 million into the Red Cedar River following heavy rains October 2nd.

According to city officials, the largest share of the sewage and water entered the Grand River between the dam at Moore’s Park and St. Joseph Cemetery in the northwest side of the city.

Heavy rains have saturated the ground, causing runoff to enter storm drains and overflow the system.