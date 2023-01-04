LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Two key measures included in the Inflation Reduction Act that directly impact millions of Americans’ health care costs took effect at the start of 2023.

According to Protect Our Care, more than 120,000 Michigan residents will directly benefit from a new $35 per month out-of-pocket insulin cap, and more than 1.7 million Michigan seniors now qualify for a free shingles vaccine.

Dr. Kristin Gaumer, physician practice leader at Sparrow, said the immediate impact of the Inflation Reduction Act will improve the healthcare industry, and the patients she treats.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing for seniors to have access to the very important vaccine. The elderly population is more susceptible to developing shingles as the immune system destroys, so being able to have the vaccine and have it be affordable is great,” Guamer said.

Now, according to the White House fact sheet, high prices in prescription drugs contribute to racial and ethnic health inequities, and the Inflation Reduction Act was made to help close the gap in access to health care

“It will mean they won’t have to make the choice between other medications and food and rent and just the cost of living, so I am very happy,” Gaumer said.

According to Guamer, a lot of the patients she treats are on fixed income, so being able to have affordable care is something to celebrate and even though it is not necessarily enough, it is a start.