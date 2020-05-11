Misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic

Today Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-IL) and Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI), held a virtual meeting to talk about misinformation and conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

Research manager from Stanford University, Renée DiResta and Disinformation fellow Nina Jankowicz, provided facts about how this worldwide pandemic gives people the perfect opportunity to spread lies, hate and misinformation.

The most popular way this information is spread is through text, phone calls, and social media.

U.S Rep. Elissa Slotkin mentioned a few incidences in Michigan like the store clerk in Flint getting shot and killed for telling someone to wear a mask and the incident at the Dollar Tree involving the man who wiped his nose on the clerks clothing.

She says, “they represent exactly the kind of distrust and anger of violence of what malevolent actors are trying to spread.”

You can watch this meeting on The Homeland Security YouTube page.