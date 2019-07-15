UPDATE: Missing 12-year-old boy in Meridian Township is found

UPDATE (11:55 a.m.) – The missing 12-year-old boy in Meridian Township has been found.

WLNS – Meridian Township Police are looking for a missing 12-year-old boy. He was last seen near the area of Park Lake and Burcham Drive. He is a white male possibly wearing all black.

He has sandy brown hair and is possibly carrying a fishing pole and tackle box.

He should be on foot but could also be on his bicycle.

If located, contact the Meridian Township Police at 517-853-4800 or dial 911.

We have not received a picture of the child.

