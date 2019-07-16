UPDATE: Missing 2-year-old girl found in northern Michigan

UPDATE (1:15 p.m.) – The Michigan State Police is releasing a first look at the young girl who was found safe after spending 24 hours lost in the northern Michigan woods. Gabriella Vitale, 2, is shown eating a cookie and drinking water while surrounded by search and rescue teams. State police say the girl walked up to a home in Oscoda County on Tuesday morning and a woman there notified authorities. The home is about half a mile from where Gabriella’s family had last seen her early Monday.

ORIGINAL STORY – There is good news today out of northern Michigan.

A missing 2-year old girl, who disappeared Monday while camping with family in Oscoda County, has been found alive.

State police say Gabriella Vitale walked away from family yesterday morning.

They lost track of her while packing-up to leave.

How and where the little girl was found have not been revealed.

This story is developing and will be updated.