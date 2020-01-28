Missing children alert: Shiawassee Sheriffs are asking for your help to find them

Shiawassee County, Mich. (WLNS):

The Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding two missing children.

Frankie Jade Beals, 15, from Laingsburg is 5’1,” 130 pounds and has purple hair.

Elizabeth Ann Lang, 15, from Perry is 5’5,” 110 pounds with red/brown hair. She typically dresses in all black clothing.

These girls could possibly be with another reported runaway teen, Aaron Oski, 15, from Clinton County.

The teens were reported as runaways Jan. 26.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office at 989-743-3411 ext 7223.

The teens are reported missing with the National Center for Missing Exploited Children.