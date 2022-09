HOWELL, Mich. (WLNS)- Kelly Dorsey, a Howell woman who has been missing since September 4, 2022 has been found dead, Howell Police said.

Dorsey was found dead Friday, September 9 at around 8:35 a.m. in a Howell home.

Her cause of death is still under investigation.

Autopsy results have not yet been released.