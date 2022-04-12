DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — Officials say they are looking for a woman from Howell who was last seen at a casino in Detroit on the 2900 block of Grand River.

Stacy Trombley, 59-years-old, called a relative on Saturday, April 9 around 12:30 p.m. saying that she was on her way home, but never showed up.

She was last seen wearing a red shirt and a black leather skirt.

She has dark blond hair, brown eyes, and is about 5-foot-5.

If you have any information, call Detroit’s 3rd Precinct at (313) 596-1340 or 911.