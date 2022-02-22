BRIDGEWATER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) — The Michigan State Police say they found a missing woman dead in her car that was submerged in a drainage ditch.

Rebecca Reynolds, a 36-year-old woman from Manchester, was reported missing and MSP troopers were called on Sunday to look for her around 8:00 p.m.

During the investigation, troopers said they found a car near Reynolds home.

The car was off the roadway and submerged in a drainage ditch, troopers said.

Reynolds was found dead inside the car.

The investigation into the incident is still ongoing, MSP said, but at this time they don’t think anything suspicious happened.