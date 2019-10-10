UPDATE: Missing Person is found

Update: Archer has been found, according to the Lansing Police Department.

The Lansing Police Department has announced a missing person.

Jose Louis Archer is a 65-year-old Hispanic male, 5″5 and was last seen wearing a long sleeve, green Michigan State University shirt, pajama pants and possibly a blue jean jacket.

Archer has Alzheimer’s and dementia.

He went missing from the 600 block of Brook St. in Lansing.

If you have seen this man or have located him, call Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600