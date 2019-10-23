MISSING: Stanton 9-year-old boy with autism

The Montcalm County Police are looking for a 9-year-old boy with autism who went missing Wednesday.

Kevin Yarrington was reported walking away from his Stanton area home, according to our media partners, WOOD – TV.

Yarrington can speak, but his family said he may be hesitant with strangers.

He is 4″1′ and has a thin stature and dark hair.

He was last seen wearing dark blue pants, a red shirt with a blue dinosaur on it and black tennis shoes.

He was last seen at 10:45 pm heading west along Stanton Road east of Stanton.

Anyone with information on Kevin should call Montcalm County central Dispatch at 989-831-5253 and select option 1.