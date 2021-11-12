Missing student prompts MSU to install 300+ security cameras

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. announced in a letter that the school will be adding more than 300 security cameras around campus after the disappearance of 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student Brendan Santo.

While the investigation into Santo’s disappearance is “open and ongoing”, the case has brought the subject of MSU’s security camera network to the forefront.

Santo was last seen around midnight on Friday, Oct. 29 in the area of Yakeley hall on MSU’s campus, wearing grey sweatpants, a black t-shirt, a black baseball hat, and white converse high-top shoes.

Despite the fact that he was last seen on MSU’s campus, the camera that could have seen Santo was not operational on the night he disappeared.

“We are fixing that,” said President Stanley.

Additionally, Stanley has directed MSU Police and Public Safety to install more than 300 new cameras throughout campus.

Those cameras should arrive in about a week and crews will begin installing them immediately, Stanley said

Stanley also discussed the vandalism that took place after the MSU-UM game.

“This criminal and destructive behavior cannot and will not be tolerated,” Stanley said.

University officials and East Lansing officials are still working to identify those involved in the off-campus vandalism.

Stanley subsequently invited all MSU students and families to join Vice President of Public Safety and Chief of Police Marlon C. Lynch, Senior Vice President Vennie Gore and others for a virtual town hall to discuss safety on MSU’s campus.

The town hall begins next Wednesday, Nov. 17 at 6:00 p.m. and can be accessed from this link, with the passcode 185502.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to submit questions in advance by 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 15, using this online form.