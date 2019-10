LANSING — The Lansing Police Department is asking for help in looking for Taviana Simone Truvillion.

Truvillion, 17, is 5’10” and 130 lbs. She was reported missing out of Lansing and currently has an order for protective custody through the 30th Circuit Court family division.

If you have information on Truvillion, please call Police:

Lansing Police Department: 517-483-4600

Detective Pete Scaccia: 517-483-6857

or Message the Lansing Police Department on their Facebook page.