MISSING TEEN: Have you seen this person?

Michigan

by: Megan Schellong

Posted: / Updated:

LANSING –The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Selena Marie Montalvo, 16, is 4’11 and 115 lbs. Selena’s family reported her as a runaway/missing person.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes, and a red windbreaker jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

She has a nose piercing and braces.

Please help Selena’s family locate her.

Call police if you have information:

Lansing Police: 517-483-4600
Detective Pung: 517-483-6871

You can also private message the Lansing Police Department here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar