MISSING TEEN: Have you seen this person?

LANSING –The Lansing Police Department is looking for a missing teenage girl.

Selena Marie Montalvo, 16, is 4’11 and 115 lbs. Selena’s family reported her as a runaway/missing person.

She was last seen wearing black leggings, white tennis shoes, and a red windbreaker jacket with white stripes on the sleeves.

She has a nose piercing and braces.

Please help Selena’s family locate her.

Call police if you have information:

Lansing Police: 517-483-4600

Detective Pung: 517-483-6871

You can also private message the Lansing Police Department here.