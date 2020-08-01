Missing teen’s body found in Lake Michigan

Search and rescue crews have recovered the body of a missing teen in Lake Michigan.

Officials confirmed the body is the missing 13-year-old girl from Ostego, Michigan.

They found her body about 10 miles from here along the shoreline Friday afternoon.

Police said she disappeared around 9:00 Thursday evening and they called off the search then because it was too dark. They resumed searching Friday morning.

Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say people need to be aware of how powerful Lake Michigan can be.