ONTONAGON, Mich. (WJMN) – Days of searching have come to a happy end as Michigan State Police (MSP) confirms that a missing 8-year-old boy from Wisconsin has been found, is safe, and has been reunited with his family.

According to MSP, a volunteer found him under or near a log. He had stayed in one place since he was reported missing on Saturday. He was about two miles from the family campsite. MSP said he appears to be in good health.

Since the boy has been found and the search is over, we have removed his name and picture from this article.

The search began on Saturday afternoon after authorities say he went out collecting firewood while camping with his family and never returned.

The Hurley School District in Wisconsin, identified through a post on Facebook that the boy is from that area.

MSP called in more than 150 search and rescue personnel from the State Police and other agencies. They canvassed a roughly 40-square mile area from Saturday through early Monday afternoon.

The remote, hilly terrain and seasonal roads with remaining snow made the search difficult.

MSP said there was an outpouring of support of people offering to help in the search, but asked people to remain away from the area during their search.