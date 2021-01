Montcalm County, Mich. (WLNS) – Troopers from the Michigan State Police Lakeview Post are looking for a 34-year-old female last seen on New Year’s Eve.

Jenna Lynn Evans is a white female, 5′ tall, approximately 115 lbs. with brown eyes.

She was last seen leaving a residence on E. Evergreen Road near Stanton, Montcalm County on New Year’s Eve.

If anyone has seen her since New Years Eve or knows of her whereabouts, please contact the MSP Lakeview Post at 989-352-8444.