Missing woman in East Lansing found alive

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)— A woman who went missing nearly 24 hours prior, was found alive Tuesday, in East Lansing.

A search party was organized by the city to find 76-year-old Shirley Baughan. She was found in the area of Lake Lansing and Harrison Roads, not too far from where she was last seen.

According to East Lansing police, it’s likely she walked away from Independence Village, a local retirement home near Marfit Road Monday afternoon.

volunteers met at 1 p.m. at the mobile command post at the Shaarey Zedek Congregation located at 1924 Coolidge to get organize and search.

It’s not known at this time what kind of condition the woman was in, or where she was while she was missing.