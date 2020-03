Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Yu Darvish takes the field to start a spring training baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Mesa, Ariz. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

Lansing, Mich (WLNS) — Major League Baseball is suspending Spring Training games, according to the Major League Baseball Office of the Commissioner.

The MLB Office of the Commissioner said in press release it will delay the start of the 2020 regular season by at least two weeks due to the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lansing Lugnuts will also delay the opening of their season. Team owner Tom Dickson made the announcement on social media.