MLIVE: Jackson County to close departments on Fridays to save money

JACKSON COUNTY, MI (MLIVE) – Jackson County will close all or part of 17 departments on Fridays to save money during a budget shortage.

The closure is on Fridays through August, as part of Michigan’s Work Share Program. It is expected to save the county between $300,000 to $400,000, Director of Human Resources and Labor Relations Richard Martonchik said.

The county is facing a budget shortage from the novel coronavirus pandemic and the stay home order, commissioners said previously. Around $200,000 was saved in May when the equivalent of 80 full-time employees were furloughed.