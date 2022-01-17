MLK Commission of Mid-Michigan to honor ‘Little Rock 9’ in special on WLNS

“Testament: The Little Rock Nine Monument” honors the courage of the nine African American students who began the process of desegregating Little Rock’s public schools in 1957. Located on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol, the memorial features bronze sculptures of the nine students, along with plaques bearing quotations from each of them. (Photo courtesy of Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism)

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commission of Mid-Michigan will be broadcasting a live event Monday to celebrate the legendary civil rights leader.

The event is taking place at 7:00 p.m. and will air on WLNS TV 6-CBS, while simultaneously airing on the WLNS Facebook page and streaming at the top of this page.

The 2022 MLK Day of Celebration will feature four of the nine students, known as the Little Rock Nine, who volunteered in 1957 to desegregate one of the nation’s largest all-white high schools.

“The stories our guests will tell reveal their strength and resolve to correct an injustice even at their young ages at the time — the youngest was 14,” said Elaine Hardy, commission chair. “They and their families endured constant intimidation, bullying, and verbal and physical abuse. But their actions helped define the civil rights movement.

“One of the strongest lessons they offer today is that age need not be a factor in one’s ability to correct an injustice.”

The former Little Rock Central High School students appearing in the program are:

Ernest Green

Carlotta Walls LaNier

Dr. Terrance Roberts

Minnijean Brown Trickey

The guests will be interviewed by Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist.

Two of the guests actually have ties to Michigan State University. Green earned a bachelor’s and a master’s at MSU, and LaNier attended MSU for two years before completing a bachelor’s in Colorado.

The event will be broadcast and on social media rather than live for the second time in its 37th year history due to the pandemic.