Mobile Farmers’ Market popping up in 6 Lansing sites, see where you can get local produce

Are you looking for a farmer’s market this summer season?

NorthWest Initiative’s Mobile Farmers Market begins this Thursday, July 9.

Every Thursday and Friday, the Mobile Farmers Market will have a pop-up produce bus at 6 different sites around Lansing.

Every Thursday, the Mobile Market will be at Capitol Commons from 1:30-2:30pm, Riverfront Apartments from 3-4pm, and Riddle Elementary school from 4:30-6pm.

On Friday, the market will be at Mt. Vernon Park from 12-1:30p, the MLK Family Dollar from 2-3pm, and Abigail Senior Apartments from 3:30-4:30pm.

The market prices are geared towards low-income individuals to ensure they can afford fresh produce. The Mobile Farmers Market accepts cash, credit/ debit, EBT, WIC Project Fresh, and Senior Market Fresh Coupons.

NorthWest Initiative is a local nonprofit organization that has been active for 20 years.