LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A drive-through mobile food distribution for Lansing residents in need will take place on Saturday, July 16.

The distribution will be held at Lansing Catholic High School from 9 a.m.-11 a.m. or until food runs out.

Residents are asked to stay in their cars for registration at 7 a.m. and then for food distribution.

Food will be placed in your trunk, so officials ask that you make room beforehand.

Event organizers ask if you have any symptoms of COVID-19, to stay home and have someone else gather items for you.

Any City of Lansing resident that is in need of food, on a fixed income, or who has recently lost a job is welcome to come out.