DRYDEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS)— A mobile home at the Victoria Meadows Mobile Home Park caught fire overnight in Lapeer County, according to the Associated Press.

The fire occurred overnight in Dryden Township which is about 20 miles north of Rochester.

Dryden Township Police and other area fire departments responded.

Crews found four bodies inside the mobile home.

The cause of fire is currently under investigation.