Mom gets 30-60 years in prison in 4-year-old daughter's death

DETROIT (AP) -- - A suburban Detroit woman who pleaded guilty to murder and child abuse charges in the death of her 4-year-old daughter has been sentenced to 30-60 years in prison.

WDIV-TV reports Candice Diaz learned her punishment Wednesday after entering a plea agreement. Judge Vonda Evans told Diaz that there's "nothing that I can humanly give you that will equalize or excuse what you did to your child."

Police responding to a 911 call on New Year's Day found Gabrielle Barrett with severe burns in a Sumpter Township trailer home. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Investigators said Diaz and her boyfriend, Brad Fields, discussed online how to punish the girl for wetting herself.

Fields earlier was sentenced to life in prison without parole after being convicted of murder and torture.