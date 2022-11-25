LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Mental health in the military, is often overlooked. The Military Times reports about 17 veterans to commit suicide every day in the U.S.

A mother from Jackson is worried for her son, saying he has attempted suicide multiple times.

“My son had no mental issues before going into the service,” says Terri Dermyer.

Dermyer says her son Christian has been in the Navy in Annapolis, Maryland since 2018. She’s worried about him, after she says the 22-year-old attempted suicide several times.

“He’s called us at all different times of the night. Because he’s so upset,” said Dermyer.

Dermyer says her son has endured months of verbal abuse from some of his commanders. She says he called her many times expressing how he wants to take his life, and he even tried it once while they were on Facetime.

“My son at one point tells me ‘How about if I just crash this car so you can watch me die?’ at that time he could see me, so I had to make sure I didn’t show no emotion,” she said.

The Brandon Act, named after Navy sailor Brandon Caserta who committed suicide in 2018, was signed into law by President Biden in 2021.

Its goal is to ensure service members get mental health treatment. But it’s still a huge problem.

This month, three sailors died by suicide in Norfolk, Virginia within a 16-day span.

“The problems have always existed,” said Stephanie Penn.

Penn served in the military back in the 80s. She was honorably discharged after a year, but witnessed many military members struggle with their mental health.

“They are not used to getting up on time. They are not used to making their beds, whatever.

They have to learn these skill sets. And it’s a lot of resistance and a lot of rebellion. And then they realize the drill instructor is basically their mom and dad, so at the end of the day, they have to succumb to authoritarian positions and a lot of people aren’t used to that,” said Penn.

Dermyer created a Facebook group for mothers with children who serve. She wants her son to be honorably discharged before it’s too late.

“I don’t want to bring my son home in a pine box. And I’m trying to avoid it as much as I can.”