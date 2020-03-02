Mondays for Moms: Recognizing depression in kids

Sometimes kids have a difficult time finding the words to describe how they are feeling. But the signs can be there for parents to look for.

Anger and irritability can be indications a child is feeling depression.

Withdrawing from classmates or family is also a sign parents should watch for.

So what should a parent think about a teen with mood swings? In many cases, that is just one of the challenges of the teen years.

6 News anchor Chivon Kloepfer and Becky Womble of Highfields have more in the video above.

