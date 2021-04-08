Monroe considers the fate of a controversial statue

MONROE, Mich. (WLNS) – As other parts of the country consider what to do with Confederate monuments, a Michigan city is grappling with the fate of a statue depicting a Union leader.

General George Armstrong Custer has been depicted as a hero of the United States Army for leading Michigan troops during the Civil War. He was born in Ohio but spent much of his life living in Monroe, where a statue of the general on horseback was erected in 1910 to honor his legacy.

However, Custer’s post-war career was more controversial. He was a leader in U.S. wars against Native Americans, including attacks that resulted in the deaths of women and children. He died during the Great Sioux War of 1876 at the age of 36 during the Battle of Little Bighorn in Montana, also referred to as Custer’s Last Stand.

The City of Monroe is left to grapple with Custer’s legacy and what to do with the bronze statue honoring him. A consultant has been hired to gauge public opinion on the matter and recommend a solution.

The city’s options include removing the statue from public view, moving it to a different location, or adding elements that provide historical context about the controversies surrounding Custer’s life.

This isn’t the first time the statue of Custer has been the subject of controversy. Michigan Radio reported on the debate less than a year ago.