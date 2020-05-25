Monroe cop shot while investigating carjacking

MONROE, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan police officer investigating a carjacking was shot during a traffic stop, authorities said.
The shooting occurred Sunday night in a busy commercial area near Interstate 75 in Monroe.
The officer, Cpl. Renae Peterson, was in serious but stable condition Monday, the Monroe News reported.
A witness, Bryan Workman, told the newspaper that the officer asked for help while lying on the street.
“There was a lot of blood,” he said. ”(The officer) appeared in shock.”
Peterson was taken to a Toledo, Ohio, hospital after she was shot in the abdomen, said Capt. John Wall, a Monroe police spokesman.
Two suspects who fled on foot were captured.
Kathleen Clark heard the shots while in a drive-thru lane at a Taco Bell.
“You don’t know what to do,” she said. “Honestly, I just started praying.”