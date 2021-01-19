Monroe Police need your help finding a missing 23-year-old man

Monroe, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State Police of the Monroe Post are asking for your help finding a missing 23-year-old-man.

Derek Whiting has Bipolar disorder and Schizophrenia.

Whiting is 5’10 and was last seen walking away from his home by his younger sibling.

The house is located at 201 Terrell St in Clinton.

Whiting believes he is a priest and is highly religious. He left behind a note that was labeled as his will and advised to sell all his belongings and donate the money to the poor.

Whiting is not mentally stable and should be approached with caution.

If you have any information on Whiting’s whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or the investigating law enforcement agency:

Michigan State Police Monroe Post 734-242-3500.