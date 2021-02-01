Moolenaar, Slotkin, announce committee assignments

FILE – In this March 27, 2020, file photo, members of the House of Representatives walk down the steps of Capitol Hill in Washington, after passing a coronavirus rescue package. For libertarians the very thought of massive government aid or the enforced closings of businesses is usually indefensible. But those beliefs can change in a time of crisis, like now. The spread of the coronavirus has renewed a long-running debate among libertarians over such core beliefs as private enterprise and individual autonomy. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLNS) – Michigan congress members John Moolenaar (MI-04) and Elissa Slotkin (MI-08) announced their congressional committee assignments today in press releases.

Slotkin has been named the chairwoman of the Intelligence and Counterterrorism Subcommittee within the House Committee on Homeland Security.

Before serving in congress, Slotkin worked as a CIA analyst and Pentagon official.

The ‘post-9/11’ era, where our greatest threats to national security were external, is over,” Slotkin said in her press release.

“It’s now extremists seeking to exploit internal divisions within our own country that pose the greatest threat. I have spent my career protecting the security of American citizens from foreign threats. Now, that mission turns toward the threats we face here at home, and those individuals and groups that, inspired by the division, turn their anger into terrorism and violence. It will take thoughtful, careful, collective work to improve our approach to these domestic threats –– but given the events of the last year alone, it must be our mission and mandate to air the legitimate debates on this topic and help come up with solutions to protect American citizens from the rise of terrorist violence.

Moolenaar announced that he will be serving his third term on the Appropriations Committee.

The Appropriations Committee is responsible for writing bills that set the funding for departments, agencies and other programs in the federal budget.

As a member of the committee, Moolenaar will also serve on the Agriculture, Rural Development, Food and Drug Administration, and Related Agencies subcommittee for a second term, and on the Labor, Health and Human Services, Education and Related Agencies subcommittee for a third term.

“As Michigan’s senior member of the Appropriations Committee, I am grateful for the opportunity to advocate for our state’s most important priorities including rural development, funding new infrastructure, supporting our farmers, protecting the Great Lakes, and advancing research for cures to cancer and Alzheimer’s,” said Moolenaar. “These priorities support our rural communities, create jobs, and help Michiganders of every generation build a better future for our state.”