INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WLNS) – Ingham County officials are encouraging residents to be aware of the air Tuesday.

The Ingham County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said there is the potential for Canadian wildfire smoke in the air because of wind rotation and a low-pressure center.

Those conditions were brought about by the much-needed rain showers in mid-Michigan over the past couple of days.

“We may be dealing with hazy skies and possibly some health issues depending on how thick [the smoke] gets,” the post concluded.