More COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant

East Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to Harper’s Restaurant and Brew Pub has climbed to 63. Thursday the number had reached 43.

According to the Ingham County Health Department none of the people who tested positive are hospitalized and 17 are asymptomatic.

The age range of the cases is 16-28, with 21 being the average age.

The health department advises people who were at the East Lansing establishment on June 12-20 to watch for symptoms of the respiratory disease.

People with symptoms, which may develop up to 14 days after exposure, should seek immediate testing for COVID-19. People without symptoms may also request testing.

