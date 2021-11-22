More than 10+ of Michigan kids 5-11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – More than 10% of Michigan kids ages 5-11 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced on Monday.

“We know these vaccines work and protect our children and their families,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, MDHHS chief medical executive. “Even healthy children can suffer serious effects from COVID-19. Being able to vaccinate children ages 5 to 11 with the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine as we go into the holidays can help protect family members and friends of all ages as we gather to celebrate.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine received emergency use authorization for this age group from the FDA on November 2.

Around 825,000 Michigan kids qualify for the vaccine.

In Michigan there have been more than 230,000 cases of COVID-19 in children under 19 and 29 deaths.

Kids 5-11 account for around 9% of COVID-19 cases and 40% of pediatric cases.