More than 100 without power in Jackson County

Michigan
Posted: / Updated:

LANSING (WLNS):

More than 100 customers are without power in Rives Township in Jackson County.

The area includes residences in W. Territorial Rd and a portion of U.S.-127 near State Rd.

Consumers Energy reports a crew has been assigned to the outage. Power is expected to be restored at 1:15 a.m. Sunday Jan. 12, according to Consumers Energy.

To see if you’re in the affected area, visit the Consumers Energy outage map.

https://www.consumersenergy.com/outages/outage-center

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Michigan Headlines

More Michigan

StormTracker 6 Radar