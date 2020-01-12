More than 100 without power in Jackson County

LANSING (WLNS):

More than 100 customers are without power in Rives Township in Jackson County.

The area includes residences in W. Territorial Rd and a portion of U.S.-127 near State Rd.

Consumers Energy reports a crew has been assigned to the outage. Power is expected to be restored at 1:15 a.m. Sunday Jan. 12, according to Consumers Energy.

To see if you’re in the affected area, visit the Consumers Energy outage map.

https://www.consumersenergy.com/outages/outage-center

6 News will update this story as more information becomes available.