More than 140 cats taken from St. Joseph Co. home

A photo from a cat hoarding investigation in St. Joseph County on Aug. 4, 2020. (Courtesy of Park Township)

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say more than 140 cats were taken from a St. Joseph County home earlier this month.

On Aug. 3, authorities received a tip about a stray cat hoarding situation at a home in Park Township, north of Three Rivers.

When they arrived the next day, authorities noted it was difficult to overcome the smell in the home even with protective equipment. The house was in deplorable condition and deemed unsafe for humans, according to the township.

Officials say the cats taken from the home ranged from newborns to adults. Two of them needed to be euthanized immediately and several others appeared to have health issues, the township said.

Authorities noted four officials received minor injuries from aggressive cats.

The St. Joseph County Animal Control Agency sought help from agencies in nearby counties due to the number of cats. Authorities say they will try to recoup the cost.

During the search, the property owner and a family member were present. Both cooperated with the investigation. According to a news release, the property owner has been cited, and township officials are seeking other remedies to resolve the issue.

Township officials say one of the family members is being investigated for hoarding cats in another community. That case is still open.

Animal control officials are submitting a report to prosecutors to determine if charges should be filed.