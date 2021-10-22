More than $16M in grants go towards problem solving court programs

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) awarded approximately $16.7 million in grants to statewide problem solving court programs.

The alternative court program is typically for nonviolent offenders with underlying issues.

Among those court programs include sobriety programs, mental health programs, and veterans treatment programs.

According to a release form Michigan Courts, the court programs have been found to diminish repeat crime, lower unemployment rates and improve the loves of those participating in the program.

The Problem Solving Courts Annual Report had the following key findings:

Graduates of adult drug court programs were nearly two times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program.

Sobriety court graduates were more than three times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission.

Drop in unemployment of 96% for adult drug court graduates.

Mental health court (MHC) graduates on average—among adult circuit, adult district, juvenile—were two to three times less likely to commit another crime within three years of admission to a program.

Average of 97% improvement in mental health status among adult circuit, adult district, juvenile MHC graduates.

Michigan remains a national leader with 27 veterans treatment courts.

The funds were broken down into the following court types: