More than $200K jackpot to go to state school fund

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — An winning Fantasy 5 ticket expired this afternoon at 4:45 p.m., and although there was no lucky winner, the jackpot is still going somewhere.

MI’s state School Aid Fund is the lucky recipient of $201,144.

The unclaimed ticket was bought at Superior Market, at 5700 Plymouth Road in Ann Arbor.

According to the Michigan State Lottery, nearly $1.18 billion to public schools in the state during the 2020 fiscal year.

Fantasy 5 tickets are valid for one year from the drawing date.