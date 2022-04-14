LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The City of Benton Harbor is slowly but surely getting service line replacements done.

As of April 13, around 1,100 water service lines in Benton Harbor have been replaced or verified as non-lead.

That leaves 3,300 more water service lines to tend to.

The initiative to replace water service lines has been aided by funds allocated in this year’s Michigan budget.

According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS), approximately $45 million is going towards infrastructure improvements in Benton Harbor, including water service line replacements.

This historic pace is exactly what the people of Benton Harbor need. We are excited to see how quickly the state of Michigan, the Governor, the City of Benton Harbor and the people of Benton Harbor have worked together to move us this far in such a short period of time. Protecting the people is the most important part of this process and the faster this happens, the faster we can get to our goal of removing the lead and moving forward with solutions for our community.” Princella Tobias, leader of Benton Harbor’s Team Solutions

To see daily updates on Benton Harbor’s water line replacement, click here.