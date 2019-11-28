UPDATE: Power back on after outages leave 3,000 Jackson residents in the dark

UPDATE (10:34am): The Consumers Energy outage map shows that power has been restored to most of the 3,000 customers who lost power. There are spotty outages across south Jackson that still affect fewer than 200 homes and businesses.

ORIGINAL STORY: People at more than 3,000 homes and businesses are spending at least part of their Thanksgiving in the dark.

That’s after power outages left them without electricity – which may not be restored until Friday.

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, some 1,470 customers lost power around 9 a.m. on Thursday. It does not give the reason why.

It says a crew has been assigned to the problem, but it says power might not be back until 9:30 a.m. on Friday.

An adjoining area in south Jackson lost power at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, leaving 1,749 customers without power. A crew is also working to fix that problem, but again, the estimated time for the power to return is Friday morning at 9:15 a.m.

The outage map also shows more than 1,000 customers out of power in northern Livingston County. The company hopes to have power back there by tonight at 9:30 p.m