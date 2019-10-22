More than 3,000 without power in Jackson

Jackson, Mich., — More than 3,000 residents are without power in Jackson.

Areas without power include parts of Pleasant Lake, Munith and Henrietta Township.

The cause of the outage is unknown at this time.

The Consumers Energy outage map shows other areas within Ionia Township and Lebanon Township in Clinton County that have 186 and 95 reported outages, respectively.

Additionally, the area between Concord and Pulaski township in Jackson County has 306 reported outages.

Trowbridge Township in Allegan County has an estimated 309 customers without power.

All outages are current as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday Oct. 22.