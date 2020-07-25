More than 76,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Michigan

Lansing, Mich. (WLNS) — State health officials have confirmed more than 76,000 coronavirus cases in Michigan and 6,151 deaths.

The number of daily reported deaths has been decreasing and health officials say that is because people ages 20-29 have been testing positive for the virus and that group tends to be healthier and able to beat the virus.

If we break down the numbers in Mid-Michigan, Ingham County has more than 1200 cases, Jackson County, more than 500 cases, Eaton County has almost 300 cases and Clinton County has about 270 cases.

The good news is that there have been no reported deaths in the last two weeks from the counties listed.

However, health officials still ask the public to continue wearing a mask, social distance and wash hands.

Governor Whitmer says if cases continue to rise, the state could go back to phase 3 of the reopening plan.