BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WLNS) — Governor Whitmer visited Benton Harbor on Sunday to meet with homeowners and see the progress made on replacing the city’s lead service lines (LSLs).

“Every Michigander deserves safe drinking water. I am committed to implementing a whole-of-government approach to solve the challenges facing Benton Harbor. We must complete these critical upgrades to lead service lines as quickly as possible to ensure families have access to safe drinking water. We will not rest until every parent feels confident to give their kid a glass of water knowing that it is safe.” Governor Gretchen Whitmer

As of Sunday, more than 3,600 water service lines have been replaced or verified non-lead as of Wednesday morning.

That means leaving there are less than 900 lines to complete.

On average, crews are replacing 15 lead service lines per day.

Five contractors, have seven crews working throughout the city.

Progress on the project is can be seen by clicking here.

“It is exciting to hear that we are close to having all of the lead service lines replaced in Benton Harbor,” said Leslie Pickell, resident of Benton Harbor. “When the lines were replaced at my home the process went smoothly and efficiently. This is a good thing for our community and I truly look forward to the day when there is not a single lead service line in my city.”