More than 8,500 firefighters across the country quarantined due to COVID-19

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) - While tough times are temporary, being a Spartan is forever.

Some notable Spartans took time to congratulate and celebrate members of the Michigan State University class of 2020 for their determination and resilience in the face of unprecedented challenges.

This is the week that the Spartan class of 2020 was supposed to be putting on their caps and gowns as well as gathering in the Breslin Center to celebrate their incredible accomplishments. Although that is not possible, it doesn’t make those accomplishments any less incredible.

You're invited to a virtual commencement ceremony on May 16th.