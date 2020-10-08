More than a dozen raids led to bust of kidnap plot

The FBI, and Michigan State Police raided a home nearby Portage River near the town of Munith in Jackson County in the middle of the night.

It was connected to that massive investigation surrounding the plot to kidnap governor Whitmer. Neighbors tell me law enforcement swarmed the area, with drones, and helicopters, and it went on for hours.

“It was before 3 o’clock this morning. We heard a chopper blowing over between Dunn Road in that area in there, and I went out in the fields to take a look it was state police helicopter because it had the big red light on top,” said Munith Resident, James Hawley.

There was another raid in Grand Rapids inside the basement of the Vic Shack where the suspect was staying. The owner says he can’t believe it.

“I just want to understand that he don’t own the business. I own the business, and I’ve known him since he was eight years old. I knew he belonged to the militia, but I didn’t know it was this deep. He kept it pretty quiet,” said Store owner of the Vic Shack, Brian Titus.

In Hartland, SWAT teams spent hours raiding a home that went into the early hours.