ONAWAY, Mich. (WLNS) — With the work of more than 30 Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) firefighters and four local fire departments, the Blue Lakes Fire is 60% contained as of Sunday afternoon.

Currently, the fire is estimated at 2,710 acres.

According to a Facebook post from the Michigan DNR, the fire took place northwest of Atlanta, Michigan in Montgomery and Cheboygan counties.

DNR fire officers determined that a lightning strike from a storm on May 11 started the wildfire.

Crews were pulled off fire lines temporarily Saturday afternoon due to lightning risk, said Tim Webb, DNR spokesman at the fire.

“It’s not uncommon for a lightning strike to smolder for several days until surface fuels dry out enough to ignite and allow the fire to spread,” the post said.

